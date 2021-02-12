Man dies in fatal crash involving truck tractor semi-trailer

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – An Ennis man dies in a vehicle accident involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash Thursday evening on Insterstate 45 northbound near Mile Marker #203, south of Fairfield.

A Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into a Ford Explorer which lost control after sliding on ice and crossing into the Volvo’s path.

The driver of the Ford – identified as 21-year-old Claudio Romero, of Ennis – was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. No other injuries were reported.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety