Man dies in fatal crash involving truck tractor semi-trailer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – An Ennis man dies in a vehicle accident involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash Thursday evening on Insterstate 45 northbound near Mile Marker #203, south of Fairfield.  

A Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into a Ford Explorer which lost control after sliding on ice and crossing into the Volvo’s path.

The driver of the Ford – identified as 21-year-old Claudio Romero, of Ennis – was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. No other injuries were reported.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected