GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash.

The crash occurred on State Highway 105 and Farm-to-Market 2445. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on Wednesday night, a 2016 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound while a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound.

The Nissan and Chevrolet both moved into the eastbound shoulder and struck head-on.

The driver of the Nissan – identified as 35-year-old Cory Lewis, 35, of Spring – was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the Chevrolet – identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Curley, of Plantersville – was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota with non-incapacitating injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety