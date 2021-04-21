Man dies in Harker Heights High School parking lot shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A young man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School.

The Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched Tuesday night to the parking lot, located at 1000 block of East Knights Way, for a report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal argument occurred between several individuals in the parking lot. The argument escalated, and multiple shots were fired. 19-year-old Quinton Ford, of Harker Heights, was fatally shot.

The lead agency for this investigation is the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division, who is working with the Killeen Independent School District Police.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400 and select option #2.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department