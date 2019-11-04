Man dies in Hilliard Road motorcycle crash

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Apartment report responding to a fatal accident Sunday in the 1200 block of Hilliard Road.

At about 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

The rider, identified as 58-year-old Edward Franklin Denney of Temple, swerved in front of another vehicle before striking the curb and losing control of the motorcycle.

Denney was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical center in Temple where he later died.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Temple Police Department’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances of this accident.