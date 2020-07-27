Man dies in I-14 motorcycle crash

Killeen police report a 53-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV on I-14 Sunday evening.

Seandell Ericson Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:43 p.m.

Police were called to the scene at 5:50 p.m. on I-14 between Stan Schlueter Loop and Rosewood Drive.

Upon arrival they found a man unresponsive and lying in the roadway.

They immediately started life saving measures and kept it up until paramedics arrived.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation revealed that a red motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on IH-14 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a Toyota 4Runner.

The impact caused the operator to be ejected.

The victim was wearing a helmet.

The four occupants of the 4Runner reported only minor injuries.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the department at (254) 501-8800.