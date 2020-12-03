Man dies in I-14 Wednesday afternoon crash

The Department of Public Safety reports a 24-year-old man died when a truck rolled over several times in an early morning crash between Killeen and Copperas Cove.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said Antony Ty-Shawn Alston of Columbia, South Carolina was not wearing a seatbelt when his 2002 Dodge skidded out of control, crossed all lanes of traffic, struck a guardrail, then rolled into the median.

Troopers said Alston had been going west on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he appeared to take evasive action for some reason, steering hard to the left while traveling in the outside lane, then losing control of the vehicle.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.