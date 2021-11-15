Man Dies in Killeen Shooting, Police Seeking Information

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are actively investigating the seventeenth Murder in the City of Killeen.

Police received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a man with an apparent stab wound in the 600 block of W. Hallmark Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot of the apartment complex, when the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim. The victim was able to get away and seek help.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:03 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no continued threat to the general public.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department