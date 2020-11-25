Man dies in Killeen shooting, son taken into custody

KILLEEN, Texas – A man who was shot in Killeen has succumbed to his injuries.

The Killeen Police Department was called to a residence in the 4900 block of Onion Road Saturday night in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition.

Through the investigation, Violent Crimes Unit detectives found a domestic disturbance occurred

between a husband, wife and son at their residence. The son was taken into custody on scene for the

shooting of his father.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday, and a complaint was returned charging 21-year old Mohammed Ali Qurashi with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Monday, and his bond was set at $100,000.

On Tuesday, detectives were advised that the victim – identified as 57-year old Qutub Uddin Qurashi –

succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was pronounced dead this afternoon by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.

Mohammed Ali Qurashi was transferred to and remains in custody at the Bell County Jail. Detectives

continue their investigation into this offense.

Source: Killeen Police Department