Man dies in Killeen vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas – A 21-year-old man dies in an early morning crash in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive Monday morning in reference to a major crash. When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers pinned in his vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street, when a white Ford F-150 pickup traveling northbound in the inside lane went into the southbound lanes, and collided with the Nissan. Both vehicles came to a rest in the grassy portion of the west side of Fort Hood Street.

The driver of the Ford has been transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition. The driver of the Nissan has been transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Waterbury, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department