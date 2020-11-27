Man dies in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle early Friday morning in Milam County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle-fatality crash north of Cameron. A 2013 Dodge Avenger passenger car – operated by 21-year-old Danny Alexander Perez, of Rosebud – was traveling north on U.S. 77. Perez failed to drive in a single lane, and left the roadway on the east side of U.S. 77.

The Dodge struck a private driveway and vaulted. It rolled over multiple times and ejected Perez.

An investigation revealed Perez was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

The crash is currently still under investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety