MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 28-year-old Darien Waldrep, of Rosebud, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.