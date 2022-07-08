MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and overturning in Milam County.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-485 – near CR-255, northeast of Cameron. A Ford Explorer traveling westbound drove onto the wrong side of the road.

As an eastbound vehicle approached, the driver of the Ford made an evasive maneuver to avoid crashing – causing the Ford to leave the roadway, lose control, and overturn.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Justin Draeger, of Humble, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.