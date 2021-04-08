Man dies in multi-vehicle crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Texas DPS Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of FM-2484 and Lark Trail.

A 2016 BMW X3 sedan, operated by 63-year-old Michael Scott Schmidt, of Harker Heights, was travelling eastbound on FM-2484.

Schmidt was approaching a 2015 Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer, operated by a 30 year-old man from Holland, Texas, which was stopped waiting to turn northbound onto Lark Trail.

Schmidt failed to control his speed and collided with the rear of the semi-trailer. A 2019 Freightliner dump truck, operated by a 70 year-old man from Kempner, Texas, was behind the BMW and collided with the rear of the BMW after the BMW collided with the semi-trailer.

Schmidt was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple for incapacitating injuries. Schmidt had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is still open pending investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety