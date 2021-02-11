Man dies in Waco shooting, suspect apprehended

WACO, Texas – A shooting in Waco has resulted in one death and a 17-year-old in jail.

Officers were dispatched to N. 16th Street and Providence Drive Thursday evening in reference to a shooting which had just occurred. When officers arrived, the first one found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The officer immediately called for medical personnel to respond to the scene for the victim.

The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital, but later died as a result of his wounds.

While other officers were responding, they learned the description of the suspect, and were quickly able to apprehend him based on this description. After the suspect was taken into custody, he was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he is being charged with Murder. He has been identified as 17-year-old Judarius Degrate.

During interviews with Degrate, investigators discovered the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance which started inside a home in the 1600 block of N. 16th. Street, and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators will continue working to learn all angles of this case.

Source: Waco Police Department