Man dies, man arrested in Copperas Cove traffic collision

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Police are investigating a traffic collision resulting in one fatality and one arrest.

The accident occurred Monday morning, when the Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and Urbantke Lane. This was regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed a white vehicle struck the pedestrian in the 600 block of Urbantke Lane and fled the scene. The 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace William Price.

Detectives found the suspect vehicle during their investigation of the incident. Contact was made with the driver, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with accident involving personal injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department