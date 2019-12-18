FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Man disappears during drug trial, sentenced to life in absentia

Randy Don Johnson

Law enforcement agencies were looking for a man who disappeared during his trial for possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Randy Don Johnson was sentenced to life in prison while he was gone.

Johnson had been out on bail after his arrest in May 2017 after almost $50,000 worth of powder cocaine was found in his vehicle along with a large amount of cash after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue.

He was being tried on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He had been in court early in the trial in 54th District Court, then did not show up for a later session.

Prior convictions led to the higher sentence.

The judge revoked his bond and a new arrest warrant was issued.

