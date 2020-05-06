Man displaced in Bell County mobile home fire

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Rogers Fire Department Wednesday morning with the origin and cause investigation of a residential structure fire on Pritchard Road.

First arriving units observed heavy fire conditions inside a single-wide mobile home. Assistance was

provided by the Holland, Troy and Little-River Fire Departments – as well as Temple EMS and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

One man was displaced, and no injuries were reported. The home sustained extensive damage throughout. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Source: Bell County Fire Marshal