Man drives into Temple resident’s yard, goes to sleep then goes to jail

A 38-year-old Troy man who is accused of driving up into a Temple resident’s yard and going to sleep has ended up in the Bell County Jail.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of South 45th Street Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m. where a resident got up to find a car in his yard.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the driver still inside, asleep.

He was identified as Joseph Phillip Eitel of Troy.

After officers obtained permission to search the car, the reported finding a pipe and a small bag containing a crystal-like substance that field tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Eitel was transported to Scott & White Medical Center for a blood draw on suspicion of DWI then taken to jail.

He was booked in on a charge of driving while intoxicated and an additional felony charged in connection with the methamphetamine.