Man drowns in Iron Bridge Park

Local News
BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says a drowning occurred at Iron Bridge Park last Friday. 

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, and Temple EMS responded to the scene.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old B.W. Burnett, Jr., of Tennessee. Burnett was visiting family in Dallas. He was prior military and came to Killeen to visit an old friend. 

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Coleman.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department

