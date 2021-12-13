COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In a late-morning pursuit, College Station officers responded to a gym parking lot near Southwest Parkway & Texas Ave just after 11:30 this morning. There were reports of a man walking around with a hammer and trying to get into cars. One caller reported having been threatened with the hammer.

Another caller reported the man may have been intoxicated. Before officers arrived, the man walked to a nearby mechanic shop where he accessed and drove off in an unlocked truck that had the keys inside (after unsuccessfully trying to take another).

Officers immediately located the stolen truck and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. The suspect led officers on a pursuit that proceeded generally down Holleman Dr and up Harvey Mitchell Pky, Villa Maria Rd, and Finfeather Rd.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the 300 block of Frontier Drive in Bryan, when the suspect stopped the stolen truck and ran from officers on foot. He was detained after a short chase.

38-year-old Bryan resident Miron Anthony Evans, has been arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV), Attempted UUMV, Evading in a Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest, & Resisting Transport.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Courtesy of: College Station Police Department