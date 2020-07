A Hewitt man faces a charge of Possession of Child Pornography after law enforcement officers raided his home at the Icon Apartments off of Ritchie Road Tuesday.

Caleb Phillips was held on a $5,000 bond and was released Wednesday night.

A FOX44 News viewer sent in video of what looks like DPS troopers raiding an apartment on Tuesday.

At the time, DPS would only say that it was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.