Man facing federal charges for possessing machine gun

A trial date of September 21 has been set for a 31-year-old Killeen man arrested on federal charges of possession of an unregistered machine gun.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Daryl Fields says Joshua Ayokunle Omotunde was indicted on the charges on October 8, 2019, and was released on bond on October 31.

However, something happened which led to the government going off his bond, and he was rearrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday and booked back into the Bell County Jail.

Jury selection for his trial has been tentatively set for September 21.