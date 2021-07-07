Man fires shots around home, taken into police custody

WACO, Texas – A man is in police custody after barricading himself in his home and firing a gun around his property.

Waco PD officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive Wednesday afternoon for a call of shots fired.

As the first officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man fired several rounds in and around his residence for an unknown reason. The first officers who arrived on scene were able to quickly establish communication with the man. After more than an hour, officers were able to safely take the man into custody.

After the man was taken into custody, he was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the area, but the scene is now safe. No one was harmed during this incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Source: Waco Police Department