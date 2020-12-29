Man flees police, wrecks, tries to enter homes to escape

Lacy Lakeview Police say a man fleeing their officers tried to escape by knocking on neighborhood doors trying to get in Sunday night.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said it started about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when an officer spotted a black Chevy Equinox with out of state license plates speeding in the 300 block of Avenue G and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver fled, cutting through neighborhood streets but eventually running into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Cedar and Avenue D.

The driver bailed out and fled on foot.

By this time DPS troopers were in the area and assisting.

It was noted that the man was going up to doors of houses and pounding on the doors wanting to be let in, eventually running into a back yard and trying to get in a back door.

Officers were able to catch up with him and take him into custody.

He was identified as Paul Michael Lozano.

It was determined that it was not his vehicle that he had been driving, but the owner arrived on the scene and told officers he had leant it to Lozano.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail on the evading arrest with a vehicle charge and it was later determined that there was a charge for a parole violation against him.