Man formally charged with murder in death of his roommate

A man who earlier claimed to have murdered his roommate has now been formally charged.

Bond was set at a million dollars for 27-year-old Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell of Killeen.

Monday afternoon officers were advised by Fort Hood personnel that a man was at the east gate of the installation claiming to have murdered his roommate.

Officers met the man, now identified as Masters-Gutierrez, and got information on where this might have occurred.

When officers went to a location in the 2300 block of Andover Drive, they found the victim in an apartment.

Masters-Gutierrez was initially held in the Killeen City Jail while the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, resulting in the murder complaint being issued.