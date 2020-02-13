Man formally charged with murder in death of his roommate

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez

A man who earlier claimed to have murdered his roommate has now been formally charged.

Bond was set at a million dollars for 27-year-old Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell of Killeen.

Monday afternoon officers were advised by Fort Hood personnel that a man was at the east gate of the installation claiming to have murdered his roommate.

Officers met the man, now identified as Masters-Gutierrez, and got information on where this might have occurred.

When officers went to a location in the 2300 block of Andover Drive, they found the victim in an apartment.

Masters-Gutierrez was initially held in the Killeen City Jail while the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, resulting in the murder complaint being issued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected