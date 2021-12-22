Killeen police are looking into the cause of death of a man who they found unresponsive while answering a disturbance call.

About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Windward Drive in regard to a disturbance and an unresponsive subject.

They found the 44-year-old man when they got there and called for emergency medical assistance.

The man was transported to Seaton Medical Center in Harker Heights where he was later pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Carl Fischer.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicates that Fischer became unresponsive during a domestic disturbance with other members of the household.

Police said there is no apparent or obvious cause of death.