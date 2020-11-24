Man found dead in College Station hotel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel.

The hotel is located in the 3700 block of the SH 6 West Frontage Road. Officers initially responded for a welfare concern.

The man will not be identified until next of kin have been notified. Investigators are actively working to determine what happened.

Contact has been made with all individuals involved, and there is no danger to the public.

Source: College Station Police Department