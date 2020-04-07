Man found dead in Gatesville grocery parking lot

An autopsy has been ordered performed on the body of a 51-year-old man found unresponsive in the HEB parking lot in Gatesville Monday night.

Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said a routine police and emergency response was made after a 9-1-1 call came in at 8:54 p.m. after a passerby spotted the HEB employee lying in the parking lot in the 1200 block of East Main in Gatesville.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures but the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.

Chief Gohlke said no foul play was suspected.

The man was found after the store had been closed for the day.