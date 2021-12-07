Man found guilty of Indecency with a Child by Contact

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – After a four-day jury trial in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court of Milam County, 40-year-old Miguel Paredes Malagon, of Grand Saline and formerly of Cameron, has been found guilty of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Malagon elected to go to the jury for punishment. After a half-day of evidence at the sentencing hearing, the jury sentenced him to 18 years confinement in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Malagon was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The maximum sentence allowed for a second-degree felony is 20 years.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the state’s case.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office