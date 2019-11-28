Man found in possession of stolen property, controlled substance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A College Station man is in jail after he was discovered with stolen property from a department store, in addition to drugs.

Officers responded to a theft in progress Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl’s located at 1701 Texas Ave. S.

As the first officer arrived, one person fled in a silver vehicle. This subject was never located. The officer was then informed a second person was still inside the store.

As the officer approached the second person, identified as 32-year-old Clifton Leon Benford, Jr., of College Station, he attempted to search him. Benford began to fight, and a taser was deployed in an attempt to restrain him. Benford was then restrained by the officer and a loss prevention employee.

Benford was found to be in possession of stolen property, and in the process of taking this property, the loss prevention employee received minor injuries.

Benford was treated by the College Station Fire Department due to the taser deployment. While being treated, he attempted to throw a baggie into the trash. This was found to contain a large amount of a controlled substance. Benford was then transported to the Brazos County jail.

Source: College Station Police Department