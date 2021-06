The man found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of an AT&T employee in Waco will stay in custody.

A judge recommitted Zachary McKee during a hearing in the 54th Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say McKee killed Kenneth Cleveland.

Police found his burned body near the 1400 block of Barron Avenue in April of 2016.

At first, investigators thought Cleveland’s death was an accident – but they later discovered he had more than 20 stab wounds.