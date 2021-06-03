Man Found on Hill County Road Dead, Suspect Arrested

Hubbard, TX- One man is in custody after a man was found dead on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, June 1st , at approximately 9:08pm, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a welfare concern at HCR 3364 & FM 936. They responded to the area to find one deceased adult male adjacent to the roadway.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man, identified as 26 year old Sabastian Sullivan from Maypearl, Texas had suffered fatal head trauma. Deputies then uncovered information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect.

48 year old Ricardo Ramos has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with this case.

We will have more information as it becomes available.