KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Officers were dispatched Monday evening to the 2900 block of Lake Road in reference to a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene and actively investigating this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department