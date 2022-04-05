A Waco man who had been released after a judge reduced his bond on a capital murder charge is now back in jail, accused of violating the requirements of his release and with his bond now set higher than it had been originally.

Bond has been reset at $1,000,000 for Daezion Watkins, charged along with another man in the September 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul.

Watkins’ bond had been originally set at $750,000 but was reduced to $100,000 allowing him to be able to post bond and be released.

Under the requirements of the bond, he was to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from specified areas and specified people.

Watkins and Elijah Jamal Craven had been arrested in the case of McPhaul’s murder.

The victim had been a student at the McLennan County Challenge Academy.

The murder occurred on September 10, 2019 in the 2900 block of S. 4th St.

Waco Police previously told FOX44 the victim`s body was discovered on Garden Drive, around S 4th Street and the Oakwood Cemetery.

The victim received multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was discovered by a Baylor employee.