Man gets 30-year sentence for robbing College Station bank

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for his part 2016 bank robbery in College Station.

Deshaun Winbush of Houston was arrested following an investigation into the June 16, 2016 robbery of the former Commerce National Bank on University Drive.

Police were called by bank employees at 9:26 a.m. telling them that the robbery had occurred.

Winbush was accused of entering the bank and asking for help in setting up an account.

While this was going on a second man entered the bank wearing a face mask and waving a gun.

The two men then worked together to demand that all of the bank employees move to the middle of the lobby while threatening to kill them.

Winbush was accused of forcing the branch manager into the vault at gunpoint and demanding that the money in the vault be placed in their bag.

The men also took an employee’s purse and another’s wallet as they fled the bank and got into a waiting getaway car.

The getaway driver the dropped the two men at Winbush’s car which was parked nearby.

The getaway driver and another man who worked as a lookout were arrested by College Station Police and members of the Brazos County constable’s office.

As the driver was interviewed, evidence was developed that led to the identity of Winbush and the second man.

His partner in the robbery, Damien Gore, was previously sentenced to forty years in prison.

The other two men are awaiting trial.