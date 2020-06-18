Man gets 30 years for abusing a child on Fort Hood

A 31-year old Jacksonville, Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for abusing a child while he lived at Fort Hood.

Michael James Wier was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Back in December, Wier entered a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Wier admitted to sexually assaulting two minors, both of whom were under the age of 12, while living on Fort Hood between May 2008 and January 2011.

The FBI, U.S Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Mary Kucera prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.