Man gets 37 years for burglary committed while teen girls were in the house

A 40-year-old Burton, Texas man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea to a 2018 burglary at a home committed while two teenage girls hid in a bedroom.

The sentence for Buddy Lee Perez had been enhanced because of a lengthy prior history of burglaries, violent behavior and fraud.

It was on June 5, 2018 that Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies were sent on a burglary-in-progress call in the 5100 block of West 28th Street after a 17-year-old girl inside the home had called 9-1-1 to report that a man had made a forced his way into her home.

The girl and her younger sister tried hiding in a bedroom, however the burglar eventually got to that room and discovered them.

At that point, the burglar ran out of the front door and tried to flee in his vehicle.

The 17-year-old girl ran out after him and relayed a description of the man later identified as Perez along with his license plate number and direction of travel.

Even before the 9-1-1 call had ended, deputies were able to locate the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

Perez continued driving trying to evade them until deputies were able to block his car.

Deputies found stolen jewelry from the home in his pockets.

The enhancement of the punishment was based on previous convictions and sentences, including a 2015 eight-year sentence on three separate burglary cases and a 2013 prison sentence for assault family violence with a previous conviction.

Perez also had prior convictions for criminal trespass, other assault family violence cases, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated and fraudulent possession of identifying information.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Zimmerman who prosecuted the case said, “The actions of the young victim in this case were nothing short of courageous. Her actions to protect her sister and relay critical information to law enforcement ensured that this career burglar was held accountable for his actions.”