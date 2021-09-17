Man gets lengthy sentences for manslaughter, assault

A Waco man will have to serve at least fifteen years in prison before becoming eligible for parole after receiving multiple sentences on various charges related to n October 2020 incident.

District Attorney spokesman Tom Needham said the sentence on the manslaughter charge was set at 20 years.

There were separate sentences on the assault charges with one of them being stacked to make the total 30.

The manslaughter charge is connected to the death of Steven Ray Sanders, who had been called to a residence in the 800 block of North 11th back on July 13th to try to help gain control of Ivy.

Witnesses told officers Ivy had earlier started attacking multiple persons inside the residence with a baseball bat.

In the meantime, the fight had moved out into the street

Police say after Sanders arrived, Ivy attacked him.

The police report stated Sanders was punched, kicked, bitten and was stabbed in the back by a small knife.

Because of Ivy`s actions, officers arrested him that night and charged him with three counts of Aggravated Assault involving three separate victims.

Police said that night, Sanders was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation, but later died.

After an autopsy was completed, investigators said it indicated Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack.

Ivy was already in jail on the other assault charges when the manslaughter charge was added.

Sanders was 43 years old when he died.