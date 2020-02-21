Man gets six years in prison for burning girlfriend’s belongings

A 44-year-old Harker Heights man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burning up his girlfriend’s property as she was moving out of his home.

Lewis Charles Hall was arrested shortly after the incident in July of 2018 on East Valley Road in Harker Heights.

Flames were sent high into the air as her belongings that had been loaded into a trailer were burned.

Police said the woman was in the process of moving out and had loaded her personal items into a trailer.

She had gone to get a vehicle to pull the trailer, but as she returned, Hall was accused of pouring gasoline on the trailer and setting it alight.

Hall had entered a guilty plea to the arson charges.