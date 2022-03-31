MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A man charged with the sexual assault of a child pleads guilty.

52-year-old Patrick Michael Anness, of Thorndale, was sentenced to 30 years confinement on Thursday in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. This came after Anness pled guilty to Sexual Performance by Child Under 14 – a first-degree felony.

Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court of Milam County heard testimony from Special Agent Richard Rieger of the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division during the sentencing hearing – who was the primary agent investigating this case.

Anness must serve one half before becoming eligible for parole. First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the State’s cases.