Man held after choking sends woman to hospital

Bell County Jail records show bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for a Killeen man held on charges he choked a woman, sending her to a hospital.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Jhirmack Wartell Brown turned himself in Thursday after learning that police had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The investigation began October 2 when police were called to the Seton Hospital emergency room after the victim of a domestic assault was brought in.

Officers said the assault had occurred in the 200 block of East Hallmark with the investigation showing that the victim and suspect had been involved in a verbal argument when the victim was grabbed around the neck, with pressure applied causing her not to be able to breathe.

Brown remained in the Bell County Jail Friday.