Man held after drugs and weapons found in car

Temple police report a 37-year-old man was taken to the Bell County Jail Sunday morning on multiple charges after handguns and over a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine were found in a car after a traffic stop.

Chrisopher Lee Wenger remained in the jail Monday on two felony charges and an outstanding court warrant without bond being set.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said it was at 10:54 a.m. Sunday that officers stopped a vehicle after the driver failed to signal for a turn.

Weems said that after officers approached the vehicle and and made contact, the driver became nervous and attempted to flee.

A short struggle ensued with a Taser eventually being deployed and the driver was taken into custody without injury.

Weems said that a search of the vehicle yielded two handguns and approximately ten ounces of a crystal-like substance believe to be methamphetamine.

At that point Wenger was arrested and transported to the Bell County jail.