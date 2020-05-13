Man held after police find two pounds of marijuana

Temple police were helping out another agency find one of their suspects when they made a find of their own.

Early Wednesday morning, officers went to the 500 block of South Knob Street to serve warrants on a man identified as 22-year-old Felix Arroyo.

They found Arroyo without difficulty, but also found him to be in possession of what police spokesman Cody Weems described as “about two pounds a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.”

In addition to the other agency’s charges, Arroyo was booked into the Bell County Jail on the marijuana charges with his bond set at $50,000.