Man held after shot fired at Lacy Lakeview apartment complex

A 19-year-old man who police say has an address of record in Mexia was arrested in Lacy Lakeview after a late Saturday night shooting incident during which he admitted to officers that he fired a shot.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident occurred just before midnight Saturday at the complex in the 4300 block of Meyers Lane.

He said it occurred as a man and his girlfriend were coming down a stairway and were confronted by a man who wanted to know why they were looking at him.

The girlfriend fled the scene and the male 34-year-old victim was there as police arrived.

As the questioning continued, the suspect, identified as Zakendrae Bennett, admitted firing a shot but said he fired it into the air.

Police, however, found that the dashboard of a car had been struck by a bullet.

Officers did recovered a handgun at the scene and were working to determine if the shot that struck the car came from the same weapon.

All parties disavowed knowing each other.

Bennett was arrested at the scene and transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His bond had not been set Monday morning.