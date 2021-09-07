Man held after shots fired at Copperas Cove apartment

A Copperas Cove man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a confrontation with shots fired at a Cove apartment complex.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident occurred Sunday afternoon shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the complex in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.

Officers were called to that location on a shots fired call and met with a victim who told them he had been visiting in the apartment with a friend when a man began pounding on the door, and as the victim was trying to leave pointed a handgun at him.

The victim told police he was able to grab the weapon and push it up and away from him with a struggle over the weapon ensuing in which the victim said he was struck in the arms several times.

The affidavit stated the victim told officers the man said multiple times ” I’m about to kill you.”

The victim said he broke free and fled the apartment, hearing shots and dropping his phone and his keys as he fled, jumping partway down some stairs and running down a driveway.

Police went back to the apartment and found a man identified as Charles Xavier Drayton with the affidavit stating that the victim identifying him as he was taken to a patrol unit.

Officers examining the scene reported finding a black Taurus handgun below a window where Drayton had been seen by officers when they arrived.