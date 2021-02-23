Man held after shots fired at Uber driver

A 35-year-old man remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges connected with a February 16th incident in which shots were fired at an Uber driver as she arrived to pick up a passenger.

Officers were sent to a location on Avenue I in reference to shots being fired.

They were told that a man had approached an Uber driver who had just arrived and after a short conversation, the man stepped a few steps back and a shot was fired.

The female Uber driver in fear of her live, sped off.

Officers were able to locate a suspect, later identified as Patrick Terrell Swain.

Officers ordered him to the ground, but a police report indicated he would not comply.

At that point a K9 officer released the K9 and the officers were then able to detain him.

Swain did receive medical attention.

He was later transported to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bond was set at $150,000.