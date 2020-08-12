Man held after shots fired during domestic disturbance

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police have tracked down a 27-year-old man they were seeking after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance Monday of last week.

Bond was set at a total of $100,000 for Jorge Ivan Perez-Calderon, who was being held in the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges of deadly conduct-discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on Monday, August 3 that officers were sent to the 1300 block of Quail Circle at 2:37 p.m. on what was originally a 9-1-1 hangup call.

When officers got there, they were told the victim and a man had been involved in an argument – when the man displayed a weapon and fired it.

Police identified Perez-Calderon as a suspect in the case, and determined he had a previous felony conviction.

They obtained the two arrest warrants, and then on Monday – with the help of members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – were able to take him into custody.