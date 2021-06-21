Man held after stolen vehicle crashes into another, shot fired

A 19-year-old Bell County man is being held on aggravated assault and deadly conduct charges after a stolen car crashed into another car and a shot was fired after the collision.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happed Friday after officers were told that a vehicle earlier reported stolen out of Killeen had been spotted traveling back toward Killeen from Williamson County, going north on State Highway 195.

The vehicle then turned east on Stan Schleuter Loop and as he approached its intersection with Trimmier Road, it crashed into a blue Mustang.

The occupant of the stolen vehicle got out, displayed a firearm and fired a shot as he fled on foot.

Officers arrived and began chasing him on foot in the area of the 4500 block of Trimmier Road, where he was located and taken into custody.

Officers identified the suspect as Patrick Gage McLean who was later booked into the Bell County Jail.

His bond was set at a total of $200,000 on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm.