Man held after woman holding a baby was threatened with a knife

Waco police report a 30-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of threatening a woman with a knife while she held a baby.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were sent to a town home in the 4500 block of South 3rd Street about 1:30 a.m. regarding a reported domestic disturbance.

In meeting with the victim, officers were told a man got violent when she complained about how he was caring for some children who had been left with him.

She complained about a baby having a dirty diaper and said the apartment smelled and began to call her brother.

At that point, she said the man went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, held it up to her face and voiced threats against her and her entire family, with the woman telling officers she was in fear of her life.

The man, later identified as Robert Trabon Section III left before officers arrived, but was found by other offices while the first two were still with the victim taking the report.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at $10,000.