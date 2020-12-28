Man held for Killeen robbery also wanted for robbery in Mississippi

A 38-year-old man held for trying to rob a Killeen woman of her car and her purse has been found to be wanted for robbery in Mississippi as well.

Kedrien Demese Booker is being held with no bond on the Mississippi charge and $100,000 bond on the local robbery charge.

The local charges come from an incident that occurred Wednesday December 23 in the 2200 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to a parking area near the Family Dollar store.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the victim had walked to her car, had gotten in and was about to close the door when a man wedged himself in the door opening preventing it from being closed.

he told her that his car had broken down.

The victim got out of her car at which time the man demanded her keys.

She refused and the man threatened to shoot her.

The victim turned and ran back toward the Family Dollar store, but stumbled and fell to the ground.

The man tried to take her purse and she screamed for help.

A witness was outside the store and called 9-1-1.

The man noticed the witness and fled the area.

Using a description obtained, officers canvassed the area and located a suspect alter identified as Booker in the 1900 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.

He was taken to the Killeen City Jail when officers discovered the other robbery warrant out of Southhaven, Mississippi.

He was transferred to the Bell County Jail Christmas Day.